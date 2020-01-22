Bridal Bliss: Barbara and Edmund’s Classic Wedding Was So Fresh And Clean

Barbara and Edmund’s love story began at a Chicago nightclub. Her sister ran into a friend, who’s brother happened to be Edmund. After meeting up in the VIP area, the pair sat next to each other and immediately hit it off. The rest was history.
After six years of dating, Edmund surprised Barbara with a sweet Valentine’s Day proposal like the true romantic he is. “I was over the moon and excited for our new chapter of love together,” she remembers.
Barbara, a decisive planner, knew she wanted to have a modern ceremony with simplistic yet elegant details that felt timeless. Her wedding planner, Kia Marie Events, pulled it off seamlessly. “Our wedding planner did not play any games,” says Barbara. “She made sure everything was taken care of. If there were any mishaps, Kia and her team took care of it right away.”
Scroll through the gallery for Barbara and Edmund’s modern classic wedding.
The Proposal
"It was the morning of Valentine’s Day," Barb remembers of the engagement. "I remember waking up that morning to get a glass of water. As I walked toward the kitchen I noticed white rose petals leading up to the living room area. As I followed the trail of roses I looked up and there he was, standing there with five dozen white roses across our living room. I couldn’t believe my eyes! He dropped to one knee and asked me to marry him."
All Smiles
Barbara and her bridesmaids kept stress at a minimum the morning of her big day.
It's Showtime!
"It felt amazing being a bride," says Barbara. "It's a feeling of pure excitement. I didn’t feel any stress because I knew I had the best wedding planner."
The One For Me
Edmund says he knew Barbara was the one during their conversations about the future. "She was so sincere and caring that I knew she was the woman I had prayed for."
A Dress Meant To Be
Barbara's ceremony dress was from Winnie Couture. While most brides go through several appointments before finding their dream dress, this bride found hers on the first try. "Based on the reaction that my mom and aunts had, I knew it was perfect for me."
Fresh And Clean
"When choosing the elements for our wedding I knew that I wanted a fresh, romantic look," says Barbara. "I was not particular about the type of flowers, but I knew I wanted them to be all white with lots of candlelight. We chose to draping the entire room from ceiling to floor in elegant white fabric."
Bridal Style
The bridesmaids wore simple yet elegant blush pink gowns while the groomsmen looked dapper in James Bond-inspired black tuxedos.
A Ribbon In The Sky For Our Love
Barb walked down the aisle with her father to “Ribbon in the Sky” by Stevie Wonder. "I told my husband (when we were dating) while listening to the song in the car I wanted to get married to that exact song."
May God Bless This Union
The priest covers the happy couple in prayer.
Always And Forever
Officially Mr. and Mrs. Griffin!
Ask And You Shall Receive
"I prayed for a woman exactly like Barbara," Edmund tells ESSENCE. "When I met her I knew my prayer was answered."
Dreamy And White
"Our reception was transformed into what I call our dream wedding," says Barbara. "We had an all-white dance floor with a gold monogram, a sweetheart table under the most amazing floral structure full of hanging flowers. and white drapery. We entered the reception space before our guests for a room reveal. I remember thinking ̈OMG!'"
Simple Elegance
"We wanted to keep the decor pure and clean," says Barbara. "I didn’t want to look at my wedding 10 years later and hate it."
To The Beat Of Their Own Drum
The Griffin' livened up their reception with a live band that had everyone on their feet.
Get On Down
" It was extremely important for us to have a fun wedding that reflected us as a couple," says the bride.
Change Clothes And Go
The brides second dress was also Winnie Couture, and a total stunner!
Bust A Move
Barbara surprised her husband with a Beyoncé-inspired choreographed routine, ensuring her reception was the party her guests wouldn't forget.
Forever My Lady
"I felt proud to be a groom," say Edmund. "Looking at my future was one of the proudest moments of my life. It was all I dreamed it would be and more."
Let Us Eat Cake
The couple's four-tiered ivory cake tasted just as good as it looked.
Barbara's Advice To Brides
"Never let anyone tell you what you should like or do for your wedding, especially if you did not ask them. At the end of the day, it's all about YOU. Too much input could just be an unnecessary headache."
