Bridal Bliss: Barbara and Edmund’s Classic Wedding Was So Fresh And Clean

Barbara and Edmund’s love story began at a Chicago nightclub. Her sister ran into a friend, who’s brother happened to be Edmund. After meeting up in the VIP area, the pair sat next to each other and immediately hit it off. The rest was history.

After six years of dating, Edmund surprised Barbara with a sweet Valentine’s Day proposal like the true romantic he is. “I was over the moon and excited for our new chapter of love together,” she remembers.

Barbara, a decisive planner, knew she wanted to have a modern ceremony with simplistic yet elegant details that felt timeless. Her wedding planner, Kia Marie Events, pulled it off seamlessly. “Our wedding planner did not play any games,” says Barbara. “She made sure everything was taken care of. If there were any mishaps, Kia and her team took care of it right away.”

Scroll through the gallery for Barbara and Edmund’s modern classic wedding.

