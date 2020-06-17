Ayesha and Steve first met when as teenagers. Ayesha went to fill out a job application at a local pharmacy to earn some cash to pay for prom, and there Steve was behind the counter. “We exchanged numbers and a friendship was formed,” Ayesha remembers. “One thing led to another and here we are today. I call it fate.”

After taking some time apart, Ayesha and Steve got back together and continued dating for five years. Steve made a pact with God that if he ever got a second chance with Ayesha, he’d never let her go. He made good on that promise by proposing to her in the most romantic way ever. “My girlfriends told me that a chef was hosting a tasting in Brooklyn, but they tricked me,” Ayesha says. “As I entered the studio, there stood Steve in the center of the room with 40 of our closest family and friends surrounding him. Rose petals, candles and smiles filled the room.” In front of every she loves, Steve asked Ayesha to be his wife.

The couple decided to exchange vows at the Surf Club On The Sound in New Rochelle, New York because of its amazing waterfront views. With the help of their wedding planner, Victoria Lartey-Williams of Victorious Events NYC, the bride and groom’s white and gold wedding fantasy came to life beautifully. All they had to do was show up and look their best. “Victoria helped make our dream wedding into a reality,” Ayesha told ESSENCE. “I can’t imagine having planned our wedding without her.”

Scroll through the gallery for the most stunning moments from Ayesha and Steve’s elegant New York wedding.

