Bridal Bliss: Anita And Rodrick Brought Malawian Traditions And Plenty Of Sparkle To Their Dazzling D.C. Wedding

Tori Del Photography

Christmas 2013 came with an extra special gift for Anita and Rodrick — each other. Rodrick walked into Anita’s parents’ home on that day and into her life. The rest, as they say, is history.

“ Rodrick and I actually met at my parents’ home on Christmas Day. He shared a mutual friend with a family member and they invited him to Christmas dinner and that was where we met,” she tells ESSENCE. “We have been talking every day since.”

They didn’t officially become an item until March of 2014, but after that, they were inseparable. Years later he would get down on one knee and propose at the boardwalk in Virginia Beach during his birthday weekend. They would soon begin the process of wedding planning, which wouldn’t come easy, though it never is, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to COVID, we had to not only change our original wedding date but also reduce the number of guests,” she says. But less people didn’t mean less joy on their big day.

On May 30, 2021, the couple said “I do,” becoming Mr. and Mrs. Zacharias in front of loved ones. And while they married at the Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C., they transported guests to Malawi, where the couple is originally from, by incorporating their beloved traditions into their wedding day.

“Though the guest count was lower than we wanted, we did not want to reduce the celebration,” she says. “We wanted a bright, joyful ceremony and reception just like we would expect in Malawi.” And they had just that.

Learn more about how Anita and Rodrick’s nuptials came together, some of the unique Malawian customs they brought to the celebration, and how premarital counseling helped them be ready to go from long-term loves to husband and wife in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue: Conrad Washington D.C.

Planner: A Bride’s BFF

Photographer: Tori Del Photography

Hair: Edge by Mikelia, LLC

Makeup: Christin of Conceptual Beauty & @christinmua

Florist: Violet’s Touch

DJ/MC: Lou Chikuni

Loading the player...

Dress 1: Labella Bridal Boutique

Dress 2: Pronovias