Loading the player…

This week’s Behind Bridal Bliss couples, Lauren and Warren’s original spring wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they came up with a new plan—just do it! “We were devastated because it was important for us to be married,” explains Lauren about the moment they realized they’d have to cancel their larger plans.

But thankfully, the couple’s amazing wedding planner figured out a way for the couple to still marry with just the two of them there. It was a tough call to make to their friends and family, but they went forward with the intimate ceremony. “We were really thankful to build our lives together despite having everything shut down, completely due to COVID,” Lauren recalls. But their story doesn’t end there.

In September, the couple finally had their dream wedding, and it was a glamorous occasion to remember. Get the behind the scenes story of their love and bridal bliss!