Now that we’re all being encouraged to physically stay away from each other and not gather in large crowds, the days of cuddling out to dinner, enjoying a concert, or just kicking back at the movies together are temporarily suspended. But don’t get down in the dumps, ladies. There’s hope and one thing we know as a culture is that we stay ready for a challenge and we can get creative and adapt to new environments on a whim. One thing we can do is use technology to our advantage during this time. If you normally text or call each other when dating, we encourage you to move to more face-to-face conversations. Here are four ways to make dating more personal using FaceTime and technology:
Have A Real Virtual Date
We wish we had FaceTime and video chat capabilities back in the day, we would have been “caking” virtually all night, and probably late for school and work. Ha! Use these tools to virtually have dinner together or discuss a book you’re reading together. Depending on where you are in the relationship stages, we’ve seen our clients get dressed together i.e. “Help me pick out the dress you want me to wear, or yes, I like those boxer briefs, try the blue ones tonight.” Use this time to have fun with it and be creative. The great news here is, this isn’t the first time you’ll have to get creative in your relationship so use this time to practice.
Dress Up Anyway
Give Lots Of Compliments
Hey, we all love and will welcome a compliment. Whether it’s a first date or you’re in an exclusive relationship, one of the ways to feel closer is to verbalize things that you like about each other. Think of two or three things you can say, that are true of course, that either you’re thinking and haven’t mentioned yet or something you’ve said a while back but helps to reiterate. The goal here is to stay top of mind and keep him/her thinking about you long after you’ve disconnected virtually.
Use Photos To Stay Close
Now that you’re at home, you can step outside for a little midday natural light goodness or have fun taking sexy, cute photos of yourself. Because let’s be honest, who had the time before? Not only will it lift your spirits, but you can also text them randomly to your boo too. You can also send a photo or two from memory lane from fun times you’ve had together. Remember the goal is to stay connected, keep the fire going, and be appreciative of the good times you’ve had together so far.
You Just Have To Pivot
This is just a pivot in the pulse of dating, and we will get through this. We’re taking it back old school and spending more time on the phone and FaceTime to better connect romantically. So start lining them up and have a bottle of water nearby because your mouth will get dry from all of the talking and laughing that will take place during this short time. Have fun and we’re here for you! Here’s to love!
