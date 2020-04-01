Vanessa Bryant Promotes Kobe Bryant’s Children’s Book “The Wizenard Series”

Two months since the untimely death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant is doing her best to stay strong and keep their memories alive.

One of the things we knew about Kobe was that he just starting to spread his wings creatively. One of the ventures he was working on was the second installment in his children’s book collection called “The Wizenard Series: Season One.”

Mrs. Bryant hopped on Instagram to celebrate her late husband’s book launch. “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW,” she writes.

“The Wizenard Series: Season One” tells the story of a boy named Reggie who never felt destined for greatness. According to the book’s description, “he dreams about basketball brilliance all day and night, but the hard truth is that he’s a benchwarmer for the West Bottom Badgers the worst team in the league. Even their mysterious new coach, Rolabi Wizenard, can’t seem to help them end their losing streak.” The story highlights the power of sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.

In addition to literature, Kobe also dabbled in film. In 2018, he took home an Oscar for his short film called “Dear Basketball.”

Kobe and Gianna’s memorial service was held on February 24 at the STAPLES Center, which featured a performance by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and remarks from basketball legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. A private funeral for Kobe and Gianna was held earlier that month in Orange County.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, and her late husband have three surviving daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, seven months.