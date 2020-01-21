Let’s say you’ve been dating a guy for a little while. Things are new, exciting, and those butterflies in your stomach get to fluttering every time you see him. Though its not quite time to meet the parents, he’s met all of your closest friends and they’ve confirmed that he’s a keeper. Problem is, Valentine’s Day is around the corner and you’re having that classic dilemma of how grand your gift should be so early into the relationship.
Don’t worry sis – we got you. The key is finding something that’s tailored to his interests, yet doesn’t feel too forward. That’s totally achievable! Whether he’s a wine connoisseur or a hardcore gym rat, there’s plenty of “low key” gifts to choose from.
Scroll through for Valentine’s Day gifts ideas that your someone special might appreciate.
01
Fossil 'Quinn' Leather Bifold Wallet
Let's be honest - a wallet is a super reliable gift no matter the state of the relationship. Functional and affordable, this Fossil leather bifold wallet has style, but doesn't take itself too seriously.
Available in a variety of colors, this portable speaker packs a lot of bass for a reasonable price. Your boo thang will certainly appreciate this small but mighty speaker at the gym, at home or while traveling.
The Prison Wine Company's Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir
There's wine, and then there's Eternally Silenced. The brand’s first pinot noir, is rich and elegant, yet soft and well-balanced. Each bottle is hand-dipped in wax, making it a stand out in his wine collection.
Chocolates on Valentine's Day is a little taboo, don't you think? Tug at his meat-loving heart with this assortment of beef jerky in mouth watering flavors like Sesame Ginger, Ghost Pepper and Root Beer Habanero.