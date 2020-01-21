It’s Still Fresh! 8 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For A New Boyfriend
By Jasmine Grant ·

Let’s say you’ve been dating a guy for a little while. Things are new, exciting, and those butterflies in your stomach get to fluttering every time you see him. Though its not quite time to meet the parents, he’s met all of your closest friends and they’ve confirmed that he’s a keeper. Problem is, Valentine’s Day is around the corner and you’re having that classic dilemma of how grand your gift should be so early into the relationship.

Don’t worry sis – we got you. The key is finding something that’s tailored to his interests, yet doesn’t feel too forward. That’s totally achievable! Whether he’s a wine connoisseur or a hardcore gym rat, there’s plenty of “low key” gifts to choose from.

Scroll through for Valentine’s Day gifts ideas that your someone special might appreciate.

01
Fossil 'Quinn' Leather Bifold Wallet
Let's be honest - a wallet is a super reliable gift no matter the state of the relationship. Functional and affordable, this Fossil leather bifold wallet has style, but doesn't take itself too seriously.
Fossil
available at Nordstrom $48 SHOP NOW
02
Nike Therma Hoodie
Keep him warm on the cold nights you can't be there. This Nike Therma Hoodie combines lightweight insulation with warm knit fabric to keep him comfortable in low temps.
available at Nike.com $120 SHOP NOW
03
DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker
Available in a variety of colors, this portable speaker packs a lot of bass for a reasonable price. Your boo thang will certainly appreciate this small but mighty speaker at the gym, at home or while traveling.
available at Amazon $30 SHOP NOW
04
The Prison Wine Company's Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir
There's wine, and then there's Eternally Silenced. The brand’s first pinot noir, is rich and elegant, yet soft and well-balanced. Each bottle is hand-dipped in wax, making it a stand out in his wine collection.
available at Wine.com $53 SHOP NOW
05
Man Crates Jerky Heart
Chocolates on Valentine's Day is a little taboo, don't you think? Tug at his meat-loving heart with this assortment of beef jerky in mouth watering flavors like Sesame Ginger, Ghost Pepper and Root Beer Habanero.
available at Man Crates $35 SHOP NOW
06
Drake "If I Had A Twin" Valentine's Card
We all know it's hard to tell someone exactly how you feel, so let Drizzy Drake do it for you.
kmbrlylln.etsy.com
available at ETSY $4 SHOP NOW
07
Ralph Lauren Reversible Wool Scarf
In these frigid temperatures, any man would appreciate a little warmth in his life.
Ralph Lauren
available at Nordstrom $62 SHOP NOW
08
Personal Concrete Fireplace
Give Valentine's Day an outdoorsy feel with this portable concrete fireplace. It's exactly what it sounds like it is, except it runs on rubbing alcohol — which is clean-burning and safe to cook over.
available at Bespoke Post $85 SHOP NOW
