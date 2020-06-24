Usher’s 12-year-old son Usher V and 11-year-old son Naviyd, have seemingly grown up overnight. Don’t believe us? Just witness this incredible Tik Tok video of Usher and his boys recreating a throwback picture from when they were younger.

The “U Got It Bad” singer and his sons often post fun videos and put their creative spin on popular Tik Tok challenges. This time, they used the increasingly popular app for a “then and now” moment. The original photo, where Naviyd sits on his dad’s shoulders, was taken in 2010 for a People Magazine article.

Watch the magic unfold in the video below.

Usher shares Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife and stylist Tameka Foster. After the drawn-out custody battle, the exes have formed an amicable relationship. From the moment Usher became a father, he always exemplified a commitment to being the best dad he could be. In his ESSENCE cover interview in 2008, immediately following the birth of his first son Usher V, the singer said, “Now I represent what he is to become,” Usher says about his son. “He’s gonna admire me, he’s gonna look up to me. He’s gonna say, ‘I wanna be’ – or he should say – ‘I wanna be like my father. I wanna be a man of valor. I wanna possess what my father has as a man.’”

Keep the father son moments coming, you three!