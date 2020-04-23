Since they can’t be with each other physically, Tiffany Haddish and Common recently went on a virtual Bumble date while social distancing.

In the days leading up to her Bumble date, The Last O.G. actress connected with her social media followers to get help deciding on the perfect outfit and lipstick to wear. She ultimately landed on a chic black dress with sparkly straps. We also see Common get ready for the date over at his place, insisting that Haddish not see his feet.

The virtual date started with the chivalrous gesture of flowers delivered to Haddish’s door, followed by some laughs and a deep conversation about their goals in life. They even ordered a meal together and danced the night away. Before signing off, Common makes the suggestion that they deliver meals from their favorite takeout restaurants to healthcare workers as a way to give back. How sweet!

Of course, Haddish’s fans had tons of questions. When asked by one fan in the comments if this video was a real date or just an advertisement, she responded, “both.” In response to another fan who seemed to think they were quarantined together, Haddish responded, “we were in very different houses, look at the background.”

Last week, the Bumble dating app launched several new features to make virtual dating more convenient. This includes a feature to send recorded audio notes and opening up location matches nationwide so you can find potential matches beyond your city. For every ‘Virtual Date’ badge added to someone’s profile, Bumble is donating $1 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.