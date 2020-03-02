Tia Mowry-Hardrict, among other things, is known for giving us adorable family moments on Instagram featuring her eight-year-old son Cree and 1-year-old daughter Cairo. Recently, The Real host posted a video of her baby girl that made us smile ear to ear.

Cairo, dressed in the cutest mini chef’s hat and apron, made us melt as she played with her rolling pin. As you can see, this little one is a natural in the kitchen!

Mowry-Hardrict has been open about balancing motherhood with career. In Netflix Family’s docuseries “Pump and Dump,” the mom of two discussed why she waited until her ’30s to start a family. “The reason I chose that, and why I think other women are choosing that, is because we have careers now. We have dreams, goals, and aspirations When I was younger, I was focusing on my career with Sister Sister and college. Once I had all of my ducks in a row, not in a complete straight line but they were there, I said, ‘ok, I can do this.'”

She also discussed the expectations that are often put on working moms and not working dads. “I don’t feel like men get asked that question about how do you balance life,” she said on camera. “I feel like society just puts these standards on women that we have to do everything. We have to cook, we have to clean, we have to be a mom.”

No matter the challenges, this mama makes motherhood look like so much fun. Scroll through the gallery to see Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s cutest moments with her kids.