This Week In Black Love: Niecy Nash Makes It Official With Jessica Betts & More

Love conquered all this week, and its not hard to see why.

Claws actress Niecy Nash shocked the world after revealing that she’d married singer Jessica Betts in a very private ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. While Nash has yet to do any interviews about her new marriage or how she and her new wife met, she and Betts have been dropping some wedding gems on our timelines that we can’t get enough of.

Ciara and Russell Wilson also gave us a glimpse of their gorgeous new baby boy Win, and Michelle Obama is back with more “amen” worthy love advice.

Scroll through the gallery to see our favorite Black love moments this week.