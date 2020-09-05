This Week In Black Love: Niecy Nash Makes It Official With Jessica Betts & More

Love conquered all this week, and its not hard to see why.
Claws actress Niecy Nash shocked the world after revealing that she’d married singer Jessica Betts in a very private ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. While Nash has yet to do any interviews about her new marriage or how she and her new wife met, she and Betts have been dropping some wedding gems on our timelines that we can’t get enough of.
Ciara and Russell Wilson also gave us a glimpse of their gorgeous new baby boy Win, and Michelle Obama is back with more “amen” worthy love advice.
Scroll through the gallery to see our favorite Black love moments this week.
01
Tamia And Grant Hill
The couple posted up on Instagram this week we're thinking they might be aging backwards.
02
Russell Wilson And Baby Win
Ciara and Russell Wilson debuted their newborn baby boy Win, who is undeniably his dad's twin.
03
Michelle Obama Gives The Secret To Lasting Love
On the sixth episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, our forever FLOTUS dropped some relationship jewels about how to make a marriage stand the test of time. She reveals that she and husband Barack Obama had many tests in their relationship, but through it all, they never quit on each other. "If I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would've missed all the beauty that was there as well," she said.
04
Niecy Nash Says "I Do" To Jessica Betts
Niecy Nash turned heads everywhere this week after revealing that she had married musician Jessica Betts, who she'd secretly been dating for a year. The couple even shared a snippet of their wedding video, proving their love was written in the stars.
05
Keyshia Cole's Son Tobias Steals Hearts On Instagram
Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale's son Tobias just gets cuter by the day!