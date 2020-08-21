This Week In Black Love: Lauren London Honors Her ‘Twin Flame’ Nipsey Hussle And More!

Black love had yet another strong week, as couple’s celebrated their better halves in a major way.
Lauren London shared a touching Instagram post in honor of what Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday (August 15). “Why I Love You” singer MAJOR. and his wife Nichelle shared the first photos from their Texas wedding, which evoked a heavenly vibe. We also saw Steph and Ayesha Curry make an appearance at the Democratic National Convention, encouraging the youth to vote.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most heartwarming black love moments from this week.
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle
The actress paid tribute to her late partner on what would have been his 35th birthday. "'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul," she wrote in remembrance of the late rapper.
Steph And Ayesha Curry
During the Democratic National Convention, Stephen and Ayesha Curry preached the importance of voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Their daughters Riley and Ryan even joined in and provided plenty of laughs.
Teyana Taylor
The superstar soaked in some vitamin D as she prepares to welcome her second daughter. What a gorgeous, glowing mama!
MAJOR. And His Wife Nichelle
The "Why I Love You" singer and his new wife Nichelle shared the first photos from their August 8th wedding in Texas, and they are stunning.
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens
The Olympic gymnast and NFL player have been enjoying each other's company all quarantine long.
Saweetie And Quavo
The Migos rapper recruited his girlfriend, "Icy" rapper Saweetie, to appear in the new video for "Need It" and we couldn't take our eyes off this biker look!
Kevin And Eniko Hart
The comedian threw his gorgeous pregnant wife a joint birthday and wedding anniversary celebration attended by their closest family and friends.
Stevie J And Faith Evans
The former "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star made a bold move by getting a portrait tattoo of his wife's face. See the finished product here.
Melanie Fiona And Jared Cotter
The singer and her fiancé, a songwriter, spoke with The Knot about making the tough decision to postpone their 2020 wedding date, and what their upcoming "Minimony" will look like.
"Black Love" Creators Codie And Tommy Oliver
The creators of the OWN docu-series “Black Love” spoke exclusively with ESSENCE about the controversy from their season 4 teaser and what to expect from the new season.
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir
The expecting couple is overjoyed to be welcoming their first child together. They even shared a photo of the most recent ultrasound. Baby Guwop is on the way!