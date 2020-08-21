This Week In Black Love: Lauren London Honors Her ‘Twin Flame’ Nipsey Hussle And More!

Black love had yet another strong week, as couple’s celebrated their better halves in a major way.

Lauren London shared a touching Instagram post in honor of what Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday (August 15). “Why I Love You” singer MAJOR. and his wife Nichelle shared the first photos from their Texas wedding, which evoked a heavenly vibe. We also saw Steph and Ayesha Curry make an appearance at the Democratic National Convention, encouraging the youth to vote.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most heartwarming black love moments from this week.