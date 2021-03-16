This week, rocker bae Lenny Kravitz casually posted a photograph of himself shirtless eating a coconut and he nearly broke the internet. Women collectively swooned at Kravitz’ ageless swag and fit physique.
But the hunky musician, 56, isn’t the only celebrity hunk making 50 look like 30. Here’s a roundup of the finest celebrity men over 50.
01
Shemar Moore, 50
Moore turned 50 in 2020 and the actor has consistently won over our hearts since we first saw him on screen in The Young and The Restless. We can all admit, this caramel cutie is still just as fine as his first day on set.
02
Blair Underwood, 55
Did you know the actor and model is also a Grammy winner? That’s right, the 51-year-old won a Grammy Award in 2009 for “Best Spoken Word Artist.” Well, one word comes to mind when we see him: fine!
03
Djimon Hounsou, 55
The actor, producer and father seems to have found the fountain of youth.
04
Barack Obama, 58
Our former POTUS will never go out of style.
05
Rick Fox, 50
The former basketball player is a timeless hunk.
06
Leon Robinson, 57
“The Five Heartbeats” actor has been breaking hearts ever since he stepped on the scene in the late ’80s.
07
Eric Benét, 53
Whew chile! This salt and pepper beard is giving us goosebumps.
08
LL Cool J, 51
The rapper and actor is only getting better with time.
09
Michael Jai White, 51
Marcus! Nah, just kidding. We definitely admire how White continues to keep himself healthy by staying in the gym.
10
Raphael Saadiq, 53
The musical genius has been making hits for decades and hasn’t aged a bit.
11
Michael Beach, 55
The actor gave his followers a sneak peek of his washboard abs and we’ve never been the same since.
12
Terrence Howard, 50
The Empire actor must be a vampire because how?!
13
Lenny Kravitz, 55
Mercy, mercy me! In case you’re wondering how Kravitz keeps his rockin’ body in tact, the singer and philanthropist credits his plant-based with keeping him slim and trim.
14
Colman Domingo, 50
The Fear the Walking Dead actor seems to be aging backward. Come through skin!
15
Kenny Lattimore, 52
We love a man in a suit!
16
Jamie Foxx, 51
Looking good and thriving! We’re not mad at you, Mr. Foxx.
17
Morris Chestnut, 50
That smile is priceless!
18
Will Smith, 51
From Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to grown and sexy…Will Smith is forever young!
19
Chico DeBarge, 53
If Chico was your crush back in the day, then honey please believe he’s still a snack.
20
Bill Bellamy, 54
This comedian is aging like fine wine.