Despite the technical difficulties that cut their time slightly short, the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Instagram battle delivered all the bops we were looking forward to. Each hitmaker delivered a solid lineup of hits. But no one was more excited to see Riley unleashed his best work than his children.

A few hours before the battle was set to take place, Riley’s eight children posted a video paying homage to their dad. The 3-minute clip opens with a family portrait and a line that says, “Since our dad is the greatest of all time, this is from all of us to you, Dad.”

The kids take turns rooting their dad on, starting with his youngest son Mikey who says, “Go Daddy! You’re the best. I love you and miss you.” His daughter, Bobbie, shows him a skincare routine to create some baby smooth skin that will rival his competitor. His daughter Nia Riley and granddaughter Kammy sent lots of love saying, “Kammy will get to learn why you’re the legend you are.”

It’s no secret that Riley’s children are always by his side during his proudest moments. Back in August 2019, his family surrounded him with love as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Teddy Riley and his family pose as Teddy is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

