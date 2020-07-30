Getty

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have proven time and time again that they are the ultimate couples goals. The NBA player and his future wife met as teenagers through a church youth group. Eventually, they got married and were catapulted into the spotlight as Curry was drafted to the NBA. In the midst of a growing family, a huge public profile and everything else that comes with raising a family in the public eye, the Curry’s have upheld their vows to the fullest – supporting each others’ passions and holding strong to their faith.

In honor of the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, here’s a look at their beautiful love story in photo form.