‘Would You Marry Yourself?’ Russell Wilson Has The Best Advice For People Considering Marriage

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When Russell Wilson decides to retire from playing football, his second act could be a relationship counselor.

The NFL quarterback and wife Ciara took to social media this week to pick the brains of followers to see how many are truly ready for marriage. While riding in a car to a wedding Wilson was set to officiate, they discussed a conversation they’d had with a friend who was hesitant to answer the question of whether or not he’d get married. That’s when Wilson told the man, “If you’re a guy, you should ask yourself, would you marry yourself?”

The women weren’t left out of this question, as he followed up and said, “If you’re a woman and you could marry yourself, would you say yes to yourself?”

He concluded, “That’s how you know if you’re ready to get married or not. If you aren’t ready to marry yourself, you aren’t ready to marry somebody else.”

Let the church say amen! That is certainly food for thought and a good way to think about what you bring to a relationship. It also allows you to ponder on what you could work on in order to fully love on yourself before you try to love someone else. So the question is, would you put a ring on your own finger?

These two know what they’re talking about. The lovebirds have been married since 2016 and have two children together, Sienna and Win. They also raise son Future together, who came from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future, and we must say, her hubby is the stepdad of the century.

Ciara told ESSENCE in 2021 that when she did the work on herself after moving on from her son’s father, she was able to bring her best self to her role as a mother and into a future relationship with Wilson.

“I really think if I didn’t take the time to redirect my thoughts and really be intentional with myself and really focus on loving me — I honestly thought I was going to be single way longer than I was and God had other plans. I like those plans, but there’s something really sweet to that moment when you’re by yourself, too,” she said at the time. “I was a single mom before Russ came into my life and I know that’s a very vulnerable place, but it’s also a room for opportunity to really level up and really be the best that I could be for my son. Being the best I could be for myself allowed me to be the best I could be for my son at that time. It also allowed me to be prepared when the love of my life came walking through that door.”