Although times right now are anything but normal, rappers Remy Ma and Papoose have something very special to celebrate – they have a new baby on the way!

Papoose shared the happy news of his family’s new blessing during a virtual interview with Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul. When Jordan asked how he and his family were adjusting to the new normal and using social distancing to their benefit, the rapper shared the happy news that he and Remy are expecting.

“I love being with my family,” Papoose told Claudia. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.” See the full interview below:

This will be the second child between Papoose and Remy Ma, who wed in 2008 and welcomed their daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, on December 14, 2018. During the filming of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Remy opened up about her struggles to conceive after suffering an ectopic pregnancy. The couple eventually sought IVF (or in vitro fertilization) to assist in conceiving their daughter. Baby Reminisce was affectionately nicknamed “The Golden Child” by her parents.

In addition to Reminisce, Remy Ma has a son named Janafi from a previous relationship and is also proud stepmother to Papoose’s daughters Dejanae, Shemele and Destiny.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new blessing!