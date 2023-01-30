Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Life After Lori Harvey Split During SNL Monologue

Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

Heartthrob and former PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan, had the chance to crack a few jokes about his split from Lori Harvey during his Saturday Night Live debut. As part of his opening monologue, Jordan shared how he handles his very first public breakup after parting ways with Harvey in June 2022 following a year of dating.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape. But I was already in Creed shape! So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” he joked.

Several SNL cast members contributed to his bit, trying to shoot their shot with Jordan, with Ego Nwodim wearing a wedding dress and Punkie Johnson, a gay comedienne, joking that despite preferring women, she couldn’t pass up the chance to flirt with the hunky star.

“Aren’t you gay?” Jordan asked Johnson as she flirted with him and rubbed his chest. “I am,” she responded. “But you’re Michael B. Jordan. And I’m Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Within his monologue, Jordan also acknowledged the memes of him looking notably sad and distressed after his breakup at a basketball game that were swirling around the internet. “After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game, and they caught me looking like this,” Jordan said. “Look, I was just chillin’. But that internet decided that that was me being sad.”

He continued, “Luckily for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan,’ the first 8,000 of those are this,” pointing out a photo of NBA legend Michael Jordan crying while giving an emotional speech at his 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, which became a meme.

Jordan also mentioned that he’s vulnerable but doing alright because he’s in therapy. “Michael B. is vulnerable, but don’t worry because Michael B. is in therapy.”

