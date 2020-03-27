I’ve Interviewed Hundreds of Happy Couples and These 6 Relationship Secrets Work Every Time

03

Even Great Partners Needs Some Alone Time

Even the healthiest relationships need a little breathing room at times. That’s natural and healthy. The best way to do that is to be sure that neither you nor your partner are sacrificing your “me time” in favor of maintaining the relationship. The better you treat yourself, the better you can treat your partner and nurture your relationship. This means that splitting off to do solo activities, even when you’re together at home, can be the smartest move sometimes. You must be able to fulfill yourself individually to give your best to your bond. Can’t agree on a movie to watch together? Don’t. Curl up with a tablet and watch what will make you feel good. You can always come back together later for some fun. Not doing everything together is normal, and better yet, healthy.