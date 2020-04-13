HBO

*Insecure season 4 spoilers ahead*

It isn’t always easy to tell whether a friend is trying to keep it 100 with you or trying to throw salt in the wound. This classic scenario showed up on last night’s season 4 premiere of Insecure where Molly accused her best friend Issa of being “messy” for taking the high road and befriending Lawrence’s new girlfriend Condola.

Viewers pretty much gave Molly a collective side-eye, pointing out that her “advice” for Issa was not only shady but a projection of her own shortcomings.

#InsecureHBO #Insecure

Molly telling Issa she enjoys mess like she wasn't just the 3rd wheel in a marriage pic.twitter.com/pYa3EK3ts0 — Shavese (@_Shavese) April 13, 2020

Every time things are bad in Molly's life, she brings Issa down. #InsecureHBO #Insecure — Literature Queen 👸 (@DaWellReadPeach) April 13, 2020

May God open our eyes to all the Molly’s in our lives #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/uUIUn3Tr2u — sandybaby (@madeinghana91) April 13, 2020

If last night’s episode didn’t have you thinking about the types of friendships you’re holding on to in life, it definitely should have! Allow us to make it simple and plain. Here are the five common traits in toxic friends you should be on the lookout for.