The Nightstand: 6 Simple Ways To Refresh Your Bedroom Mojo Right Now

This article originally appears in the March/April 2020 issue of ESSENCE
01
FIND YOUR SCENT-UAL SIDE
Aromas set the mood—period. The Cire Trudon Joséphine room spray ($190, trudon.com) is the perfect union of sandalwood, jasmine, white musk and bergamot. The fragrance is as romantic as the bottle
02
BE PICKY WITH PILLOWS
Throw pillows that look and feel good can transform the ambience of your boudoir. I’m obsessed with West Elm’s round lush velvet pillows ($39 each, westelm.com) and Mongolian lamb pillow covers (not shown, $79 and up each, westelm.com). You’ll love this touch of luxury, too
03
UPGRADE YOUR UNDIES
Whoever said seductive lingerie had to have an uncomfortable cut and carry a hefty price tag? Don’t believe it. Cosabella’s ultra- smooth “Savona” lace bodysuit ($136, cosabella.com) will give instant allure to your evenings, yet will still fit like pajamas
04
BOOST FLOWER POWER
Nothing creates an air of enchantment quite like flowers. Put a fresh spin on the usual floral arrangement with the Venus ET Fleur Fleura vase ($359, venusetfleur.com). Enjoy the lovely Eternity Roses at your bedside for a year without ever having to water them or spot a wilted petal
05
GET SHEET SAVVY
If you want to spend more time together in bed, you’ll need ultrasoft sheets to keep you cozy and contented. The Heathered Cashmere Core sheet set from Brooklinen ($279 and up, brooklinen.com) transports you to heaven without compromising an inch of style
06
PAMPER “HER”
A healthy vagina is a happy one. Incorporate Quim’s Smooth Operator Intimate Serum ($48, itsquim.com) into your self-care ritual and let the hemp CBD–infused goodness increase blood flow and promote pelvic relaxation. Trust me, “she” will thank you!