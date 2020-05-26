Ray J And Princess Love Unite To Celebrate Their Daughter Melody’s Second Birthday

Even though Ray J and his wife Princess Love are in the midst of a divorce, they have no issues putting their problems to the side to celebrate their children.

In celebration of their daughter Melody’s second birthday, the reality TV couple came together for a Bubble Guppies-themed party for their little one. The birthday girl smiled from ear-to-ear as family and friends gathered around to watch her blow out the candles.

“At 2:52pm today my baby Melody was born,” Love wrote under an Instagram post dedicated to her baby girl. “The happiest, smartest and sweetest girl I’ve ever known. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. I love you more and more every day. Happy 2nd Birthday baby.”

Ray J celebrated his daughter’s special day with a throwback video of her first plane ride. He reminisces on the new dad struggle of trying to close her stroller as the family got ready to board the plane. Time sure does fly!

According to People, Ray J says he and Princess are currently united for the sake of their children, which he hopes will open the door for them to patch things up.

“It’s a blessing that my daughter’s birthday is Saturday [May 23],” the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star said. “For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that. That’s a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we’re just locked in with the parenting. God is good.”

Ray J and Love, who married in 2016, share two children: Melody 2, and son Epik Ray, who is four months old.