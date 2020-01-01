Congratulations are in order for singer Ray J and his wife Princess Love, who just welcomed their second child – a baby boy named Epik Ray Norwood.

Love confirmed the news and the baby’s name on Instagram with a photo of her holding the tiny newborn’s hand. So precious!

Ray J, who stars in the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alongside his wife, documented the birth of their baby boy on YouTube. The home video is a montage of family moments with their 19-month-old daughter Melody throughout the year, ending with Princess Love being wheeled into the delivery room to birth baby Epik.

Ray J also a video on Instagram of Melody playing around with her baby brother’s bassinet. Love prepares her daughter for the new arrival by saying, “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there. Are you excited? That’s where your baby brother’s gonna be.”

Congratulations to the Norwoods on welcoming baby #2!

