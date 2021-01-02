Nicki Minaj was feeling so generous at the start of 2021, she decided to share something her fans have been waiting on – the first photos of her three-month-old son.

The “Megatron” rapper revealed a collection of photos of her baby boy, who shares a striking resemblance to his mommy. The photos show her precious baby in a variety of adorable and stylish outfits, including onesies made by Fendi and Versace. His parents even accessorize him in a mini diamond-encrusted watch and a tiny chain with a pendant that reads “papa bear.” How cute!

“Papa Bear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” Minaj’s caption reads. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Just days prior, Minaj opened up about her birthing experience to fans. In a series of tweets, she describes how her son would kick in her belly when he wanted some movement, and what it was like when her water broke. She also says that her breastfeeding experience was surprisingly easy, and alluded to the fact that she’d soon reveal her baby’s photos with her loyal Barbs.

Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son back in September. The rapper is set to release her HBO Max docuseries, which will document her personal life and pregnancy journey.

Keep the adorable baby photos coming, Queen!