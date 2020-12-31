Nicki Minaj just became a mom for the first time, and this week she’s been in the mood to share the details of her son’s birth with her curious legion of fans.

The rapper took to Instagram to drop some never-before-seen maternity photos while also revealing that her baby boy has already turned three months old. The whimsical photos depict Nicki dolled up in a blue and white striped two-piece outfit standing next to a giant ice cream cone. “Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear,” writes Minaj in the caption. “Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide.”

While Minaj has yet to release photos of her son to the public, she was willing to answer questions from fans who wanted to know the details of her pregnancy. One fan kicked off the Q&A asking, “Did the baby kick/play a lot or was he calm?” Minaj responded, “He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him. He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now.”

Minaj also revealed her water broke at home with her husband, and that she was surprisingly calm in the moment while her husband Kenneth Petty was “very scared.”

Nicki goes on to reveal that she delivered her son via vaginal birth with the aid of an epidural, which allowed her to catch some sleep until she was dilated enough to push. The rapper says she endured for two and a half hours of pushing before her son was born.

Finally, Minaj revealed that breastfeeding surprisingly went on without a hitch (although painful) and that fellow superstar mom Ciara was extremely helpful when it came to advice about motherhood.

The “Megatron” rapper first revealed her pregnancy back in July by sharing a series of colorful maternity photos. She then shared the news of her baby’s birth on September 30th. “So in love with my son,” she captioned a photo while also sharing that celebrities like Beyoncé and Kanye West had sent congratulatory gifts her way. The 38-year-old, who married her teenage sweetheart, Kenneth Petty in 2019, has been vocal about wanting to start a family for quite some time, but famously rapped that she wouldn’t be pushing out any babies “till he buys the rock.” Looks like it all went according to plan!

According to Minaj, more will be revealed about her pregnancy and motherhood experience in her upcoming docu-series, which will be coming to HBO Max in 2021.