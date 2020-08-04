The last few months have been well spent for Power star Naturi Naughton, who recently revealed she’s been in quarantine with a new boo.

During a Zoom call for OWN’s “Girlfriends Check-In,” Naughton joined LaLa Anthony, Bresha Webb, and Melissa Folkes for a candid conversation about relationships and how they’ve been affected by the pandemic. Naughton said she and her new boyfriend have only grown closer.

“You know for me, I’m dating. And, you know, I got a man,” the actress and mom told panelists. “And the quarantine has made my relationship stronger. And my relationship with my daughter Zuri, our family bond became strong because we were forced to be present. And that’s actually—I think—a blessing. Be encouraged that you have this time to sit still. And being still can also be a blessing.”

See the candid conversation unfold below.

Naughton did not reveal the identity of the man she’s been boo’d up with, but has always been open about her relationship journey in the past. In an open letter for ESSENCE published in August 2019, the she described the heartbreak that followed her breakup with her daughter’s father.

“My ex and I broke up three months after our daughter, Zuri, was born,” Naughton shared. “I was devastated. I didn’t tell anybody about our breakup for two years, because I was embarrassed and ashamed. I recently wrote a song about it (“Stay Too Long”) because I’m not afraid to share what happened anymore. Breaking up with someone you love is real, and you might still have to put on your lipstick and your heels, walk into work and be able to deliver. And that’s hard. I went back to work shortly after having my baby girl, and I was trying to find my footing every day. Since then, I’ve learned to be unafraid and not compromise my happiness for anyone, particularly a man.”

Sounds like Naughton may have found her rainbow after the storm!