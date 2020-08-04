Once again, Barack and Michelle Obama have lit up our day with a sweet family photo.

Today (Aug 1), Michelle Obama celebrated Barack Obama’s 59th birthday with a throwback vacation photo including their daughters Sasha and Malia. The beautiful family is smiling as the sun beams down on them and the ocean waves crash behind them.

“Happy birthday to my favorite guy,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come.”

The Obamas recently sat down together for the debut of The Michelle Obama Podcast where they discussed their lives as private citizens and shared their take of what’s happening in the country. The former president spoke about what he hopes will change in this country for the benefit of his daughters.

“More than anything, what it would be is that they’re living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody, celebrates and sees everybody,” he said. “Because we know that if we’re not around, but those girls are in a society like that, they’ll be fine.”

The ESSENCE family wishes Barack Obama a very happy 59th birthday!