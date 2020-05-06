Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, has officially turned a year old. Adding some joy to our timelines, the Duchess of Sussex shared a precious moment with their little one (the first we’ve seen since they stepped back from their royal duties.)

Filmed in their new Los Angeles home, Markle reads her baby boy his favorite book, Duck! Rabbit!, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld. Baby Archie excitedly turns each page and smiles as mom reads out loud. As mom and dad cheer “bravo” at the end of the book, the little one is heard uttering “da da” as he catches a glimpse of his dad filming. This is too precious!

“The video is a contribution to Save The Children’s ‘Save With Stories’ campaign,” reads Markle’s caption, “which is helping support vulnerable children around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with early learning packs, supermarket vouchers and virus protection.”

It seems the couple is adjusting well to their new life in America. The family retreated to Vancouver Island in Canada shortly before officially announcing their resignation from their royal duties in March. Reportedly, the Sussexes are taking advantage of family time while in lock-down, as the state of California continues to mandate its ‘stay-at-home’ order.