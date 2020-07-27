Rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, are going their separate ways. The former couple welcomed a son together back in May.

News of the breakup came by way of Meek, who shared that the decision was mutual and that he and Harris will remain friends as they begin their new co-parenting journey. “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” the rapper shared over the weekend in a now-deleted tweet. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding.”

Back in May, the couple welcomed a son together (who was actually born on Meek’s birthday!). The proud papa shared the news on Twitter, thanking his lady for sending him a “king.”

Harris, creator of the popular clothing line Milano Di Rouge, first confirmed her pregnancy on the runway of her holiday show in December 2019. Though the couple always maintained a low profile with regards to their relationship, Meek publicly confirmed that he and Harris were expecting in February 2020.

Harris has yet to comment on the breakup publicly, but did post a clever meme on Sunday (July 27) about her “private life,” which ultimately demanded justice for Breonna Taylor. Well played, sis!

We wish both parties the best on their new journeys.