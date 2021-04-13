James D. Love/@jamesdlove/Instagram

A man just single-handedly upped the ante when it comes to creative ways to pop the question, and he went viral for it.

After taking her on a romantic helicopter ride, William Hunn of Atlanta proposed to his partner Brittney Miller earlier this month by letting her choose from five different engagement rings.

She put on all five at one point, but coincidentally, she ended up choosing the one ring out of all of them that he thought she would appreciate most and carried around for 30 days leading up to his proposal. It was a square stunner.

But aside from the diamonds being beautiful, so was the heartfelt proposal. It took place on a rooftop where the helicopter they rode in around the city landed. Their family and friends were present, and after she said “yes,” they had an engagement party he threw for her immediately afterward.

“I thought I knew what love was until you came back into my life,” Hunn said as he prepared to get down on one knee. “Not only did you help me realize that I don’t want to live without you, but I realized that I can’t live without you. I have to have you. And I have to spend the rest of my life with you.”

After asking her if she would marry him, which she said “absolutely” in response to, he pulled out the five rings and said, “You can try all 5 or pick one.”

As for what Miller thought of the incredibly grand gesture from her beau, she gushed over Hunn’s efforts on Instagram.

“He proposed with not just one…. but FIVE rings,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had options. @ichillwillfixit went above and beyond to make this day one that we’ll never forget. William, you are truly a blessing. You’re my best friend, fiancé, soon to be husband and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ The Hunn’s coming soon.”