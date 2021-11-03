Loading the player…

While the current season of Married at First Sight has us wondering just who, if anybody, is going to stay together on Decision Day, we can always find some relief from our anxiety by watching the spinoff, Couples Cam. It is a reminder that the process can work when the right people are put together and willing to do the work to stay married.

A great example of that is Briana and Vincent from Season 12 of MAFS. They are the only couple from the rocky Atlanta season to stay together, and on the season finale of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, they’re celebrating their one-year anniversary. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday night’s finale, Vincent decides to mark the occasion by proposing to Briana in the way that he couldn’t because they were, you know, married when they met. He surprises himself with how nervous he is about asking for her hand during their anniversary dinner.

“This is crazy that I’m so freaking nervous,” he says in his taped confessional. “This is my wife, we’ve been married for a year. Just like the wedding day, I feel like that same feeling I had walking down that aisle before I seen my wife coming down the aisle.”

He asks her to close her eyes, and when she opens them, he’s down on one knee with an engagement ring: “Briana, will you marry me?” Of course, she says yes.

LaJoy Photography

“A little over a year ago, I had no idea what the future held and fast forward to now, I have my best friend, who is my husband,” she says in her confessional. We have this beautiful life together, so our future is very bright. I can’t wait for it.”

“We fell in love, being able to build such a beautiful relationship,” he adds. “It really feels like we’ve been together for years. I’m super excited for the future with Briana and just everything that’s coming our way.”

The pair said they would plan some kind of follow-up ceremony to say “I do” again, now that they’ve been able to have the engagement they missed out on due to the way the process works. We can’t wait to see it!

Tune in to the Couples Cam finale on Wednesday night (Nov. 3) at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.