Since the quarantine started, many people can say they’ve had the good fortune of getting to spend more time with family. This is the case for singer and actor Mack Wilds, who just debuted the music video for his new song with Salaam Remi called “Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)” which stars his adorable family.

In the new visuals, directed and edited by Mack himself, Mack shares his most prized family moments in quarantine with his partner Christina Hammond and their daughter Tristyn. Together, the beautiful family of three make nature their playground – exploring parks and monuments together while staying socially distanced. They also film themselves kicking back at home, where baby Tristyn is seen crossing some major milestones like learning to crawl and stand.

Roll that beautiful footage!

Wilds and Hammond shared the first photos of baby Tristyn in the 50th-anniversary issue of ESSENCE this year. Wilds, 31, told us that fatherhood is one of the best things to happen to him because it allowed him to evolve in the best possible ways. “It just made me feel like I had to be a lot stronger,” Wilds said. “I had a lot of growing up and strengthening to do to be ready to take care of this little one.”

Wilds also rejoiced about being a girl dad, which is a title he wears proudly. “There’s a certain tenderness when you’re raising a girl,” he says. “You still have to be tough, but ultimately, when you’re raising a girl, you’re raising the closest thing that we have to God.”

Since debuting baby Tristyn publicly, both Wilds and Hammond have been sharing precious photos of her with their Instagram followers. She may not be able to talk yet, but based on that gorgeous smile, we think she certainly knows how much she’s loved.

“Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)” will appear on Salaam Remi’s Black on Purpose LP due later this fall. The project will also feature superstars like NaS, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Teedra Moses, Bilal, Busta Rhymes, Chronixx, Spragga Benz, MuMu Fresh, and Doug E Fresh and more.