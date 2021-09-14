On this day eight years ago, LeBron James tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson. To commemorate that special time and eight years of love, the NBA star shared a special message for his wife publicly, along with the photos of their big day, which was a private celebration.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!!” he wrote. “Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you”

The groom wore a blue velvet jacket, the bride stunned in a strapless fishtail gown in the throwback photos.

LeBron isn’t the only one in a celebratory mood. Savannah also shared some candid photos of the couple and their family in her message to her man.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!” she wrote. 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid”

As mentioned, the couple started dating as teenagers in high school. They They’ve since welcomed three children (Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri) and been solid as LeBron’s star rose to iconic levels in pop culture. In an interview with ESSENCE years ago, Savannah talked about the role she’s played in his success.

“I’m his support system with whatever he needs. If he needs someone to listen to him. If he needs to talk or if he says, “Hey babe, I’m tired. Can I take a nap?” I will say “Yeah, baby. Take a nap,” and keep the kids occupied. It’s a part of the role that I play as the mother of his kids and being his wife. The balance that I create in our house is for his success. He is very busy and I understand that, and the kids are at the age now that they get it. Being there for him is a huge part of his success.”

He also has spoken openly, both in interviews and on social media, about his love and appreciation for Savannah.

“We have been down since high school,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “I listen to a lot of rap music, and a good friend of mine said, ‘You wasn’t me with me shooting in the gym.’ But in all actuality, Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing.”

He added, “[Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it weren’t for her.”

It wasn’t the easiest of beginning but look at them now! Check out some of our favorite photos of the happy couple (and as a bonus, a few with their kids) from over the years.

