Grab your aprons, because Zhuri James is about to show us a thing or two in the kitchen!

The adorable Zhuri James, LeBron and Savannah James’s youngest child and only daughter, has so much spunk that her parents wanted to give her an outlet for it. As of this year, the five-year-old is officially a vlogger. That’s right – her YouTube channel All Things Zhuri is officially up and running, and her championship-winning father is one of her first guests.

In this adorable video, Zhuri and her Dad show us how to make peanut butter power balls. This delicious and kid-friendly recipe is nutritious and requires zero baking. Sounds like a winner to me!

After introducing her “friend, Daddy” as her weekly guest, Zhuri lists all the ingredients you’ll need to make this healthy snack like chocolate chips, peanut butter, flaxseed, and honey. Together, they mix all the ingredients together, laughing and singing the whole way through.

In under a month, Zhuri already has quite the following. Her YouTube boasts over 71,000 subscribers and she’s got an impressive 206,000 followers on Instagram. Prior to getting her own page, you may have already fallen in love with little Zhuri by way of her mom and dad’s Instagram. As you can see in the video below, she also loves hanging out with her two older brothers, Bryce and Bronny.

This has got to be the cutuest thing to cap off the week! Scroll through the gallery to see more adorable photos with Zhuri with her family.

01 Queen Of The Castle She may be the youngest of the pack, but she calls the shots! 02 As If! Little Zhuri totally nailed this clueless-inspired outfit. 03 Hair Goals 04 Daddy's Girl LeBron and Zhuri are two peas in a pod. 05 Filter Fun 06 Little Trendsetter Today is microfashion, Zhuri slays again!

