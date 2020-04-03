Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, fan favorites from the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, are making the best of social distancing by giving their followers a glimpse of their new lives together.

These quarantined cuties are making the most of their spare time via their new YouTube channel “Hanging With The Hamiltons.” In a Q&A video, the couple answered some commonly asked questions, including when they plan to start a family. “We definitely want to have kids sooner than later,” Lauren said in the video sitting beside her new husband. “Probably within the next year or so.”

The Hamiltons also unleashed their comedic side with a parody video called “Quarantine Diaries.” In the beginning of the video, the couple is optimistic about being able to bond while shacked up inside. As the days go on, things get weird…and hilarious.

Of course, Tik Tok has also been helping them occupy their time. We love to see it!

In an interview with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl podcast, Lauren spoke about what it was like finding love in front of millions of viewers. She admitted to not being completely open to falling in love in the beginning.

“Having so many past failed romances, it’s like I developed these defense mechanisms. Whenever I got too happy [about a relationship] I self-sabotaged,” she said. “I had to really fight myself to be vulnerable.”

Listen to Lauren and Cameron’s Yes Girl episode below: