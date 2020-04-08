Watch Lauren And Cameron From ‘Love Is Blind’ Play The Newlywed Game

If you had any doubts about the chemistry between Love Is Blind fan favorites Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, this new clip will show you just how in sync they are.

During their recent visit to the ESSENCE headquarters, we asked the Hamiltons to play our Newlywed Game. Their knowledge of each other was put to the test with a series of rapid-fire questions about all of their favorite things.

Since appearing on the hit Netflix dating show, Lauren and Cameron have been keeping their fans updated on their lives via social media. They recently launched their YouTube channel “Hanging With The Hamiltons” where they answer the most asked questions (like when they’re planning to have a baby.)

Watch the fun video above!