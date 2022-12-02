Keshia Knight Pulliam And Her Husband Are Expecting Their First Baby Together! 

The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, and her husband, Brad James, are expecting their first baby together, expanding their family in 2023. Pulliam revealed the news on Thursday via Instagram. Striking a pose for the camera, Pulliam and her husband, James, was all smiles before their appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” she captioned the Instagram Boomerang.

Pulliam is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell. She began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. In September 2021, they wed. James shared a beautiful tribute to his wife on Instagram, showing off their bridal bliss.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step…” he began his caption. “I’m grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I’m a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more…”

“I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary,” James continued, adding the hashtag “#TheJamesBond” in his post.

The journey to motherhood hasn’t been easy for Pulliam, who’s been transparent about her fertility struggles. Earlier this year, the New Orleans Noel star opened up about her challenges growing her family in Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility, an OWN documentary streaming on Discovery+.

Pulliam explained that she was set to begin the egg-freezing process when “elective” medical procedures stopped when the country went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I never thought I would be one of the stories shared within the documentary,” Pulliam told PEOPLE about the project that she’d signed on to narrate. “I was 41 at the time and knew that I wanted another kid, but I knew that it wasn’t right now.”

