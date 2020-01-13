Keke Wyatt just welcomed another blessing to her family – a beautiful and healthy baby boy!

The singer and her husband, Zackariah Darring, welcomed their first child together, and Keke’s 10th. The couple shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Wyatt posted a side-by-side photo baring her pregnant baby on the left, and the handsome newborn on the right.

“My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” she writes. “He came to our family on 1/6/2020.”

Wyatt and Darring wed in 2018 following her divorce from ex-husband Michael Ford. Wyatt has eight other children from her previous relationship with Ford, and one from her first marriage to husband Rahmat Morton.

Wyatt previously revealed that one of her children had been battling cancer. In a touching post, she speaks on how her child lost their hair, and that she went for a cropped blonde cut in order to show solidary with her baby.

In April 2017, Wyatt told The Christian Post that she believed motherhood was part of her destiny. “I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine,” she said. “That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents.” She admits that juggling her career while managing a house full of children can be difficult, but concludes that, “when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”

Congratulations to the new parents on this beautiful blessing!

Share :