Keke Palmer isn’t convinced that being someone’s girlfriend is where it’s at.

The 27-year-old recently hopped on the Tik Tok trend of responding to things people say by calling out the absurdity of the comment. She decided to take on the girlfriend and boyfriend label and why it doesn’t work for her.

“Dudes be like, ‘I want you to be my girlfriend.’ But are you going to marry me?! Are we ready to take it somewhere out of kid world? Because I’m not trying to be locked into nothin’ unless you’re going to lock me in for life,” she said. “Because we can just be friends and kick it ’til you’re ready to go.”

In the caption for her reel, she doubled down, saying, “I don’t believe in girlfriend and boyfriend. I’m single till I’m married. Let’s just kick it love.”

Plenty of Palmer’s followers agreed with the actress, saying, “We just homies until then😂” and “Yessssssss baby I’m to [sic] old to be classified a girl anything. I’m either your wife or just a friend.”

The star is too booked and busy to be too focused on something that’s not serious. She most recently signed a deal with Amazon to publish short stories based on the hilarious characters she’s created and showcased on her Instagram page.

Palmer was most recently linked to Stijn Derksen, also known as Dutch rapper Styn. When asked about their relationship last year, she was clear to not label anything, or talk too much about whatever their situation is. For the record though, they enjoyed a vacation together, with friends, to Antigua last month.

“Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there,” she told the New York Post last December. “You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public. So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely — ever!”