Model Jourdan Dunn is about to strut down a different runway…this time, as a bride!

The 29-year-old British model and mom shared the happy news that she and streetwear clothing designer Dion “Sincere” Hamilton are engaged. The confirmation came via Instagram, with Dunn posting a photo of herself debuting her dazzling oval-shaped engagement ring.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton,” she writes in the caption. “Has a nice ring to it.”

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, estimates that the oval-shaped diamond with its floral diamond halo is around 2.5 carats. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring is between $20,000-$30,000,” says Money.

Dunn and Hamilton have kept their love life extremely private. However, it seems the couple started dating approximately a year ago. The fashion model shared how much her man and 10-year-old son Riley mean to her while posting a photo from their Jamaican getaway. Though Hamilton’s face is concealed in the picture, fans in the comments had identified the rapper/clothing designer.

Dunn was first discovered while shopping at a local Primark in her hometown of London, England. She then signed to Storm Models in 2006 and made a historic debut at 18 by being the first Black woman to walk the Prada in a decade. Since then she’s become the face of Maybelline New York, the first Black British model to make Forbes top-earning models list and scored the coveted Model of Year Award at the British Fashion Awards, among countless other accolades.

Congratulations to the happy couple!