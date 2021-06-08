Find A Man Who Publicly Celebrates You The Way Joshua Jackson Does Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Matt Crossick/PA Wire/Getty

Pacey from Dawson’s Creek does not play about his wife.

Actor Joshua Jackson, who is married to stunning Queen and Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, has been very impressed with all the ways in which she’s knocked every magazine cover shoot she’s had lately out of the ballpark. Turner-Smith is the star of the upcoming eponymous Anne Boleyn miniseries, a casting which has garnered some controversy. To promote that project, she’s been front and center on a few magazines lately, from Glamour to Stylist, and Jackson wanted to let her, and the world know, that she’s been leaving no crumbs behind.

“Can I just take the moment to not [sic] that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year.”

Jodie responded by correcting a spelling mistake in his message, but that didn’t stop him from lauding her by posting a few of the covers and getting his fanboy on. Can I just take the moment to not that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year. Loading the player... — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 5, 2021 Spelling or no. I’m not wrong. pic.twitter.com/u3SGZyuVy2— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021 I mean pic.twitter.com/HbCPWXQcUT— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021 Sheesh pic.twitter.com/FdReuIhF0w — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) June 6, 2021

This is the type of support we like to see! The couple, who married in 2019, share a 1-year-old daughter named Janie. But just as he loves to laud her, she said last year that they’re equally enamored with one another.

“We are obsessed with each other,” she said at the time. “[I recently] went back and rewatched a lot of his movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

She also told PEOPLE in April that the two give each other high fives often because they did such a good job in picking a partner.

“I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” she said. “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

She added, “We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We’re like, ‘You did a great job choosing,’ and then we’re like, ‘Yeah, you too.'”