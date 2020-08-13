John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting Baby No. 3!

Love is in the sir as yet another celebrity couple has baby news to celebrate! Singer John Legend and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen have revealed they are expecting a third child.

Legend made the video for his new single “Wild” featuring Gary Clark, Jr. a family affair by including his wife and their two children, Luna and Miles, in the visuals. True to the song’s lyrics, the couple throws caution to the wind on a road trip where they ride around in a vintage car, bask in the sun and enjoy the nature around them.

At the very end of the video, the family of four come together at the beach. The final scene shows Legend hugging his wife as she cradles her baby bump. Teigen confirmed the news by retweeting a link to the video that teased a “beautiful surprise at the end.”

See Legend and Teigen’s pregnancy reveal in the video for “Wild” below.

Having more children was always in the cards for Legend and Teigen, who revealed in a number of interviews that they planned to keep expanding their family. “[Parenthood is] a beautiful thing,” Legend revealed in an interview with Mr. Porter’s The Journal. “We want to have a few more hopefully. Three or four. We’ll play it by ear though.”

Congratulations to these two on the new bundle of joy!