Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Since social distancing became a thing, everyone’s been trying to find creative ways to have fun while stuck within the confines of their homes.

Halle Berry and her children are no different. Recently, the actress posted a video of her six-year-old son, Maceo, having a little fun on day 12 of quarantine by walking around in his mom’s high heeled boots. It was all in good fun as little Maceo wobbled up the stairs in these unfamiliar new shoes.

It didn’t take long for some folks to voice their disapproval of Berry letting her son wear heels. “I hope that’s the daughter,” one person commented. “My son never played in my heels,” another person in the comments said.

While the comments on her post were overwhelmingly positive and lighthearted, some of the negative opinions on the video prompted Berry to check those who seemed to have an issue with her son innocently playing dress-up. In response to a follower who asked if it was her son or daughter in the video, Berry responded, “[This is] harmless fun. It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl!”

Another one of Berry’s followers mistakenly referenced Maceo as “she,” which mom kindly correctly. “It’s a he, and he is having a ball. Trying to cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

In addition to her son Maceo, whom she shares with French actor and ex-husband Olivier Martinez, Berry also has a 12-year-old daughter named Nahla with model Gabriel Aubry. Berry, who rarely shares images of her children on social media, told the Today show back in 2019 that protecting her kids’ privacy is of utmost importance to her.

“I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me,” Berry explained. “They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy,” she continued, “and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”