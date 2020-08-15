Baby love is in the air, and we couldn’t be happier!

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their first child together. Their lovely pregnancy announcement was made on Instagram as the model unveiled her baby bump in some strappy black lingerie. Quoting a song by Atlanta rapper Mulatto, who her husband recently collaborated with, Ka’oir playfully captioned the photo, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.”

How gorgeous is this glowing mama?

Gucci also celebrated the news by posting a proud photo of his pregnant wife, assuring us that “life is great.”

Back in 2017, Gucci and Keyshia officially tied the knot in an ultra-lavish televised ceremony. The bride documented the budgetless wedding planning process, and the “Mane event” spared no expense. Their $75,000 wedding cake was so large, the newlyweds needed an entire sword to cut it! Celebrity guests included Diddy, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, King Combs, Lil Yachty and others.

Gucci has a son and Keyshia has three children, both from previous relationships. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ka’oir explained why she doesn’t post photos their children on social media, and also why they weren’t seen in the televised wedding ceremony.

“Gucci and I both have children,” she says. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

There’s been no word on Ka’oir’s due date, but we’re looking forward to lots of icy maternity photos. Congrats to the Wopsters!