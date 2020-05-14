Parents everywhere have been putting their kids’ patience to the test with the popular fruit snack challenge. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, however, wasn’t here for it.

For the challenge, parents set a bowl of fruit snacks or otherwise delicious treats in front of their children, asking them to wait until they return to dig in. Mom or dad will film their child to see whether they actually waited, and the reactions are priceless.

Union tried the same thing using Kaavia’s favorite snack, Bitsy’s cookies. “You can have some Bitsy’s, but you got to wait until I get back, okay?” mom explained with Kaavia nodding in agreement. Union leaves the room, and without hesitation, baby Kaavia hops right off the couch and to grab a cookie.

Union returns to discover Kaavia chowing down on a cookie, and ultimately waves the white flag. “Okay, you can have the Bitsy’s,” she says.

Baby Kaavia then runs out of the room, giving her parents a good chuckle.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, however. Union once told ESSENCE that her baby girl is as decisive as they come. “She’s very specific,” says Union in a past interview. “She likes what she likes, and she doesn’t [like] what she doesn’t.”

Never change, baby Kaavia!