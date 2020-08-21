Going on a quest to find your soulmate in front of millions of viewers is a risk for obvious reasons. Many singles who’ve found the love of their lives on TV can say it was the best decision they’ve ever made. For others, things might have gone south.

Diamond Jack of Love Is Blind may not have found her forever in ex-fiancé Carlton Morton who proposed to her on the show, but she’s definitely not letting their viral breakup discourage her from finding “the one.”

In a virtual dating experience called “Faraway Bae,” six lucky contestants compete for Diamond’s affection and a chance to win her heart. Within a six-day span, we get to watch Jack play a series of games with her suitors, which allows her to get to know them all better. By the end, we’ll get to see who Diamond chooses.

Episode 1 titled, “Meet The Contestants,” serves as an icebreaker episode in which Diamond meets all of the contestants, and they in turn get to know more about her. They even get quizzed about all of her favorite things just to keep her on her toes.

For your binging pleasure, all six episodes of “Faraway Bae” are available on YouTube now. Watch episode one below: