We’ve explored the weddings we couldn’t get enough of and the celebrity babies that melted our hearts all 2019. Now, its time to give shine to the couples whose 2020 weddings have us on the edge of our seats.

From Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s thoughtful proposal (as seen on Real Housewives Of Atlanta) to beauty blogger Jackie Aina’s epic rooftop engagement in Greece, there were so many moments of love that made us shed a tear…and diamonds that nearly blinded us.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2019

01 Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman The Today host shared the beautiful news on live television with her co-anchors. 02 Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019, and the ring is a sight to see. @lamarodom 03 Sabrina Parr Lamar Odom spared no expense with this gorgeous pear-shaped diamond for his wife-to-be. 04 Cassie and Alex Fine Cassie got the surprise of a lifetime when her husband Alex Fine pulled out all the stops for his ranch-style proposal . “My favorite day ever!,” Cassie captioned the heartwarming video, along with the hashtag #MrsFine. 05 Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore Tennis pro Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC player Jozy Altidore will soon be marching down the aisle. 06 Jackie Aina and Denis Asamoah In celebration of her birthday, YouTube sensation and beauty entrepreneur Jackie Aina was whisked away to Santorini, Greece where her boyfriend, Denis Asamoah proposed on a gorgeous rooftop. Love goals! @jackieaina 07 Jackie Aina We need sunglasses just to gaze at the beauty blogger's massive marquise-cut diamond. Winning! 08 Nick Young and Keonna Green Just when the gifts were all unwrapped, NBA player Nick Young pulled out one final gift for his longtime sweetheart Keonna Green - an engagement ring! Watch the sweet proposal here 09 Robyn and Juan Dixon 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon are starting fresh. After repairing their relationship, the couple got engaged for a second time. @robyndixon10 10 Robyn Dixon Dixon's non-traditional morganite engagement ring was designed by Nicole Rose Jewelry. The precious stone represents unconditional love. 11 Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Love was in the air down in the ATL as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey got engaged to her sportscaster boyfriend Mike Hill in July 2019. 12 Cynthia Bailey Hill proposed to Bailey with a five-carat princess cut solitaire ring at the opening of her new company, The Bailey Wine Cellar. 13 Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln Smith The 'This Is Us' star confirmed the news on her Instagram page along with some photos of her dazzling ring. “Forever Ever,” Watson and Smith both captioned their posts. 14 Susan Kelechi Watson Kelechi joyfully showed off her engagement ring while confirming she nicknamed the sapphire stone “Marina." 15 Toya Wright and Robert "Red" Rushing Toya Wright and her longtime beau Robert “Red” Rushing became engaged in November 2019. The reality star let the world in on the amazing news via Instagram, confirming they'll soon be "rushing" down the aisle. 16 Toya Wright The man's got good taste! 17 Raven Goodwin and Micah Williams The actors, who met on the set of the Disney sitcom 'Good Luck Charlie,' dropped the news by sharing a "just engaged" photo on Instagram. What a cute couple!

