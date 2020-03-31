Whether life is bitter or sweet, these celebrity couples can always be counted on to remind us what true love and togetherness look like.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin, for example, have been spending time cooking and worshipping in the house. These two sure know how to keep the spark!

Tamera Mowry-Housley practiced her first-ever haircut on her husband Adam Housley. Since salons and barbershops are pretty much all shut down, this couple became resourceful and learned to rely on each other. Now this is what you call trust!

Gabrielle Union playfully danced along to the song “D Wade” while her husband (the actual Dwyane Wade) simply let her have all the fun. You’ve got to love these two!

Scroll through the gallery to see more romantic moments between celebrity couples as we all keep it inside.