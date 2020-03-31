Celebrity Couples Keeping The Love Alive While Quarantined
By Jasmine Grant ·

Whether life is bitter or sweet, these celebrity couples can always be counted on to remind us what true love and togetherness look like.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin, for example, have been spending time cooking and worshipping in the house. These two sure know how to keep the spark!

Tamera Mowry-Housley practiced her first-ever haircut on her husband Adam Housley. Since salons and barbershops are pretty much all shut down, this couple became resourceful and learned to rely on each other. Now this is what you call trust!

Gabrielle Union playfully danced along to the song “D Wade” while her husband (the actual Dwyane Wade) simply let her have all the fun. You’ve got to love these two!

Scroll through the gallery to see more romantic moments between celebrity couples as we all keep it inside.

01
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
While they're close and cozy in this photo, Oprah recently shared on her Instagram page that she and Stedman are taking social distancing very seriously...in fact, Stedman is currently staying in the guest house in order to keep them both safe and healthy.
02
Ayesha and Stephen Curry
A couple that works out together, stays together!
03
Trai and Grace Byers
The Empire actors turned married couple created a "Sit + Sip" video series where they asked each other deep questions and gave their followers a treat in the process.
04
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The lovebirds celebrated 5 years since the 1st day they met. Awww!
05
Steve and Marjorie Harvey
Social distancing never looked so good!
06
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin
Using their platform for good, the Franklins teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to raise money for child care for health care workers.
07
Grant Hill and Tamia
This power couple made beautiful music together as they participated in the Tyler Perry challenge.
08
Omar and Keisha Epps
These two have been keeping occupied with games. By the way, did you know Omar just learned to play Spades? There's a first time for everything.
09
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
This Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple knows a thing or two about how to make and invest a coin. That's why they took some time to share a little financial advice to their followers about financial decisions they should be making during the pandemic.
