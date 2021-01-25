Celebrities That Played Cupid For Famous Couples
We can’t get enough of celebrity love stories. Whether they met on a college campus or on the set of a movie, it never gets old hearing the story of how their love connection was made. You may be surprised to know that some of your favorite celebrity couples got introduced through their equally famous mutual friends.

According to this study, one in five successful couples found their forever bae through their personal network. Knowing a friend or two who is well connected and can vouch for a quality significant other is always a plus. Heck, it worked like a charm for one of the world most famous couples – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who met on a blind date set up by a friend.

Scroll through the gallery to see this list of celebrities who played cupid for some of the most popular celebrity couples.

Billy Porter Introduced Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. revealed on Live With Kelly & Ryan that Billy Porter helped him meet his wife, fellow actress Nicolette Robinson. Porter had been Odom’s professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and then hired Porter to be an assistant director on a show in New York City. In walks Robinson for an audition on the show, and Odom was absolutely smitten.
“As assistant director, it was my responsibility to make sure she felt welcome and part of the family,” Odom said on Live. After the show wrapped, he and Robinson started hanging out and haven’t been apart since.
Anita Baker Introduced Tamia and Grant Hill
Tamia and Grant met in 1996 shortly after Anita Baker told the songstress she knew the perfect man for her.
According to Tamia’s website, the “Officially Missing You” singer lived in Canada at that time and did not meet Hill until six months after Baker’s suggestion. She reportedly ended up bumping into friends of Grant’s while attending a talent show in Los Angeles. Hill called it love at first sight.
Usher Brought Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Together
According to Us Weekly, Usher is the reason actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson initially crossed paths. The couple reportedly first locked eyes at the singer’s 40th birthday bash in October 2018.
The pair were first spotted together publicly while grabbing lunch in November 2018. “I’m really in love with my husband,” the Queen & Slim actress, 34, told Net-A-Porter, according to Us Weekly. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”
Jamie Foxx Introduced Larenz and Tomasina Tate
During his episode of TV One’s autobiographical series Uncensored, actor Larenz Tate revealed that he met his wife Thomasina at an All-Star Weekend party thrown by Jamie Foxx 20 years ago.
“[Me and Tomasina] met at All-Star Weekend in Oakland [in 2000], when Vince Carter did the crazy dunk,” he describes. “Jamie Foxx was throwing a party. He is known to throw the best parties.” He then says Foxx persuaded him to play the wingman and entertain the friend of a woman he was trying to get to know. Initially, Tate wasn’t interested but later changed his mind when he saw his future wife. They talked all night before exchanging numbers. The rest, as they say, is history!
Patti LaBelle Encourage Gabrielle Union To Pursue Dwyane Wade
While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, actress Gabrielle Union shared that it was none other that Ms. Patti LaBelle who encouraged her to shoot her shot with NBA champion Dwyane Wade.
Patti LaBelle Encourage Gabrielle Union To Pursue Dwyane Wade
Union explained that when she and Wade first met, she had reservations about him. For one, the Being Mary Jane star was already in a relationship. Secondly, she doubted that Wade would be mature enough for her being that he is nine years her junior. Ms. Patti erase all doubt. “I had brought Patti Labelle —that was my crew at the time— my day one, my OG. She was like, ‘Girl you better drop that zero and get you a hero,’” Union told the host. “And so it was Ms. Patti that nudged me in the direction.”
