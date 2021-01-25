We can’t get enough of celebrity love stories. Whether they met on a college campus or on the set of a movie, it never gets old hearing the story of how their love connection was made. You may be surprised to know that some of your favorite celebrity couples got introduced through their equally famous mutual friends.

According to this study, one in five successful couples found their forever bae through their personal network. Knowing a friend or two who is well connected and can vouch for a quality significant other is always a plus. Heck, it worked like a charm for one of the world most famous couples – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who met on a blind date set up by a friend.

Scroll through the gallery to see this list of celebrities who played cupid for some of the most popular celebrity couples.