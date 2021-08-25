Samantha Jacob Photography

When businesswoman Riqua Hailes first met barbershop owner Andre Turner in LA, it wasn’t the most romantic introduction.

“We randomly met when I stopped in his business to use the restroom,” the Just Extensions and Just Cannabis LA CEO tells ESSENCE.

What happened after he she caught his attention was, though. He got her information and found her on social media, DM’ing the beauty in the hopes of connecting on a deeper level. While she admits she didn’t pay him much attention initially, he had already made up in his mind that she was “the one” and handled every move after the fact accordingly.

“I knew when I saw her dancing in a video on social media,” he says. “She had a low-key silliness I found attractive and I had never seen her before as Riqua is from the east coast. I told everyone. That’s my wife.”

She would eventually feel the same, and after a romantic proposal in Aspen (on Proposal Bridge — more on that later), Andre proved that his instincts were correct and made Riqua his wife. They said “I do” on May 29 in a truly one-of-a-kind wedding that took place in the desert, at Dry Lake Bed in Las Vegas. They followed up the gorgeous ceremony with a celebration at the Waldorf Astoria (and a pool party the next day sponsored by Just Cannabis because why not?). The theme of everything was “Elope-ish,” as Vegas is the ultimate setting for glamour and adventure, which their big day was full of. How else can you describe a day that encompasses the desert, sunsets, showgirls and plenty of sparkle?

Check out the absolutely stunning images from their big day, and get more details about the planning process, their love and how they’re adjusting to married life below.

Vendors

Reception Location: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Makeup Artist: Savi

Hair Stylist: Stan

Stylist: Ashley Sean Thomas

Wedding Planners: Desirable Events by Desi & Events by Raven Starr

Floral: MyloFleur Production Design Studio

Photographer: Samantha Jacob Photography

Videographer: Mike Perez

Beverages at Dry Lake: Bubbles & Brews Las Vegas

Cake and Mini Cakes: Caked

Sound and Lighting: Events By Bliss, LLC

Rentals (Chairs, Linen, Tabletops): Weddings by DBD

Lounge Furniture Rentals: Modern-Vintage Rentals

360 Photo Booth: SmashBooth

Loading the player...

Stage: Stage House

Want your wedding to be considered for feature in Bridal Bliss? Email us a few wedding photos and the story of your big day at bridalbliss@essence.com.