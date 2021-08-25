What happened after he she caught his attention was, though. He got her information and found her on social media, DM’ing the beauty in the hopes of connecting on a deeper level. While she admits she didn’t pay him much attention initially, he had already made up in his mind that she was “the one” and handled every move after the fact accordingly.
“I knew when I saw her dancing in a video on social media,” he says. “She had a low-key silliness I found attractive and I had never seen her before as Riqua is from the east coast. I told everyone. That’s my wife.”
She would eventually feel the same, and after a romantic proposal in Aspen (on Proposal Bridge — more on that later), Andre proved that his instincts were correct and made Riqua his wife. They said “I do” on May 29 in a truly one-of-a-kind wedding that took place in the desert, at Dry Lake Bed in Las Vegas. They followed up the gorgeous ceremony with a celebration at the Waldorf Astoria (and a pool party the next day sponsored by Just Cannabis because why not?). The theme of everything was “Elope-ish,” as Vegas is the ultimate setting for glamour and adventure, which their big day was full of. How else can you describe a day that encompasses the desert, sunsets, showgirls and plenty of sparkle?
Check out the absolutely stunning images from their big day, and get more details about the planning process, their love and how they’re adjusting to married life below.
The Proposal
A “nervous” Andre (which Riqua noticed) knew he was going to pop the question during the couple’s trip to Aspen, but didn’t know when until he was told their was a spot called “Proposal Bridge.”
“Andre got down on one knee,” she says of the moment on the bridge. “One of our friends was on the ride with us as she happened to be in Aspen and he encouraged me to invite her along and I didn’t know why. But she was able to capture the moment with videos and images and I have the look and backdrop my now husband visualized. We used those same images as our engagement announcements. It was such a blessing and a wonderful moment for us.”
Samantha Jacob Photography
How the Bride Knew She’d Found “The One”
“I knew early on…but I fought it,” Riqua says. “I had a different plan of action and it didn’t include a relationship but focusing on my career. It seemed impossible to have both based on the timing. But God had a better plan for me and I was able to have both a career and love – and thats when I knew he was the one.”
Serving Swag
The bride was styled by celebrity stylist Ashley Sean Thomas (who has worked with Toni and Tamar Braxton, Brandy, Niecy Nash and more) wearing a Galia Lavah gown for her first of three looks.
The Theme and Venue (or Lack Thereof)
“I wanted my guests to have an experience and Vegas was close and fun,” Riqua says. “We called it’ ‘Elope-Ish’ as we planned for it to be the opposite of a wedding and Las Vegas gave us the options of the desert, the Vegas Strip and a pool party. It felt glamorous and adventurous.”
Riqua and Her Sweet Bridal Party
A Cake for the Guests — and the Bride and Groom
These beauties, which stood up to the Vegas heat, are courtesy of vendor Caked.
The Groom’s Most Memorable Moment
“Watching her walk down the aisle,” Andre says. “It was like she appeared out of nowhere wearing a big pretty dress.”
The Bride’s Most Memorable Moment
“It was being at the altar with him,” she says. “Looking at him, holding his hand and feeling at ease. Although it was a lot of guests, it felt like it was only us.”
A Stunning Shot of the String Section
Finding Love While Balancing Her Career
“When we first met we both had busy schedules and the last thing we wanted to do when we got together is discuss work,” Riqua says. “We spent our quality time loving on each other. My work kept me bi/costal and in addition to his busy career Andre is also a budding comedian (including a show on October 27 at Chocolate Sunday) so his active lifestyle paired nicely with my career ambitions and schedule. It’s never been a competition or issue and that’s one reason I feel in love with him.”
The Details
Love on the Vegas Strip
The Bride’s Second Outfit of the Night
What Andre Brings To Riqua’s Life
“Starting a business in a new city like LA was tough and finding love with Andre during that time has been so refreshing and has created such a joyful balance in my life,” Riqua says. “The journey to success is bumpy AF with epic highs and lots of lows, but he makes my journey so much sweeter and our love inspires me to dream bigger knowing he has my back and I have his.”
The Groom’s Wedding Dance
A man with comedic talents, Andre brought them to the dance floor at the reception.
Blinged-Out Bride
Riqua stunned in her third and final look of the night.
The Bride’s Tribe
Married Life
“I love her and love being married and I look forward to spending the rest of our lives together,” Andre says.
What the Future Holds
“It feels good being Mrs. Turner and I am settling down into my role lovely,” Riqua says. “We are still very busy as we get ready to move to our new house mid-October. So I am looking forward to getting moved in so we can settle down for life.”